Cars head out of Shasta County during Carr Fire

New evacuations were ordered in Shasta County, California, on the evening of July 26, as the Carr Fire spread to about 28,763 acres. The fire swept over the Sacramento River and into Redding’s city limits on Thursday.
The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.
Benicia, California, police are on the lookout for a silver Toyota Spyder splashed with a red substance that authorities said appears to be paint after the vehicle fled police using “dangerous” and “erratic” maneuvers, video shows.
A Southern California mountain lion who managed to cross the 101 freeway twice, was found dead recently at 3 years old, according to Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials. This video shows him rubbing his cheek against a rock.