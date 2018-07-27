Watch firefighters attempt to save homes on Ridge Drive in Redding

Firefighters attempt to save homes on Ridge Drive as the Carr Fire burns into the city of Redding on Thursday night, July 26.
By
Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

California

Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.