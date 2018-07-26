Wildfire outside Redding explodes to 20,000 acres overnight, putting residents on alert

The Carr Fire in Shasta County has nearly tripled in size overnight and is threatening areas west of Redding, Cal Fire said.

The wildfire, which started Monday in Whiskeytown National Recreation Area due to the mechanical failure of a vehicle, expanded to 20,000 acres Thursday thanks to high winds and hot, dry weather, forcing firefighters to move the Highway 299 road closure to Buenaventura Boulevard on the outskirts of Redding.

The fire’s growth forced Old Shasta residents to evacuate Thursday morning, Cal Fire said, and the California Highway Patrol warned people in west Redding to be ready to leave as well. The Carr Fire is 10 percent contained.

The #CarrFire is in Old Shasta! If you live in West Redding start packing and be prepared! This fire is out of control!#thisisnotadrill — CHP Redding (@CHPRedding) July 26, 2018

Redding itself is not under an evacuation order, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office stressed, but Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Mike Hebrard said at a press conference that people on the west side of town “are probably seeing embers landing on their cars.”

There are no mandatory evacuations in the City of Redding for the Carr Fire. Evacuations are in Old Shasta, Keswick, and the Victoria Highlands Area. Updated alerts are being sent out now. Mary Lake is not being evacuated. #carrfire — Redding Police Dept. (@ReddingPolice) July 26, 2018

Three outbuildings have been destroyed in French Gulch, which was evacuated Monday, and the most of the Oak Bottom Marina on Whiskeytown Lake was destroyed by the fire overnight, Hebrard said. Thirty to 40 boats caught fire, he said.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Shasta County on Thursday morning, the California Office of Emergency Services said. The state previously secured a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid containment of the Carr Fire.

Evacuation centers have been established at Shasta High School, 2500 Eureka Way in Redding, and at Weaverville Elementary School, 129 S. Main St. in Weaverville, Cal Fire said.