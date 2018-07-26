Ferguson Fire swells to 43,299 acres after burning 1,723 acres overnight

The Ferguson Fire raging near Yosemite National Park swelled to 43,299 acres by Thursday morning after burning 1,723 acres overnight, authorities reported.

The fire, which is now more than one-half the size of the city of Fresno, is 27 percent contained since erupting on July 13, according to the U.S. Forrest Service. Firefighters worked overnight to improve and expand containment lines, concentrating on the area near Magoon Creek. On the north side of the blaze firefighters completed a containment line from the Five Corners area to Pilot Peak.

Yosemite Valley, Wawona, and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias remained closed Thursday.

Community meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mariposa Fairgounds Sequoia Hall and at Tenaya Elementary School in Groveland.

Road closures include Highway 140 from the entrance of Yosemite National Park starting just east of Midpines.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for these areas:

Anderson Valley, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, East Westfall Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road and all side roads, El Portal Trailer Court, Foresta, Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground, Lushmeadows Community, Old El Portal, Old Yosemite Road, Ponderosa Basin Community, Rancheria Flat Government Housing, Savage’s Trading Post, Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road including Gunther Road, Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Highway 49 South and all side roads, Yosemite View Lodge, Yosemite West.

The mandatory evacuation notice for the Jerseydale area was lifted Wednesday night.

An evacuation center is set up at Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones St. in Mariposa.