You’ll want to see this fine art exhibit at the California State Fair

A Southern California mountain lion who managed to cross the 101 freeway twice, was found dead recently at 3 years old, according to Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials. This video shows him rubbing his cheek against a rock.
Police believe the man involved in a standoff at the Trader Joe's supermarket in Los Angeles shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside.
Two girls were killed in Central Valley towns while the suspected East Area Rapist, aka The Golden State Killer, worked nearby as a cop. Oscar Clifton died in jail after being convicted for one of the girl's deaths. Was Clifton innocent?
The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur Wednesday morning. The road was closed for over a year after the massive landslide wiped out Hwy. 1.