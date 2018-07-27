Hands-on approach gets these kids free food and services during the summer - and Sen. Richard Pan serves lunch

Twice a month this summer, Sen. Richard Pan has been hosting events offering free meals and health services to children who need help outside of the school year. The former Fruitridge Elementary school serves as the hub to help families.
By
Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

California

Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.