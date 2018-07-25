California mountain lion P-55 rubs its cheeks against a rock, possibly to mark territory
A Southern California mountain lion who managed to cross the 101 freeway twice, was found dead recently at 3 years old, according to Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials. This video shows him rubbing his cheek against a rock.
Police believe the man involved in a standoff at the Trader Joe's supermarket in Los Angeles shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside.
Two girls were killed in Central Valley towns while the suspected East Area Rapist, aka The Golden State Killer, worked nearby as a cop. Oscar Clifton died in jail after being convicted for one of the girl's deaths. Was Clifton innocent?
The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur Wednesday morning. The road was closed for over a year after the massive landslide wiped out Hwy. 1.
Some area visitors have been told they must evacuate campsites and find an alternate route to Yosemite National Park as crews battle the Ferguson Fire along Highway 140 in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
Tiny homes from Tiny Mountain Houses are on display during the first week of the 2018 California State Fair. The different sized homes come at different price points – and one will be given away later this year.
The Friant-Kern Canal in the San Joaquin Valley is sinking as parts of the San Joaquin Valley floor collapse because of subsidence, the result of excessive groundwater pumping during the drought. Here's what it looked like in July 2018.