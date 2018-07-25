Lululemon theft suspects return for more — and a citizen steps in, police say

The women who allegedly stole $10,000 in trendy yoga pants from the Lululemon store in Fig Garden Village were back for more Tuesday, police say. This time, a citizen stepped in and was able get some of the merchandise back after a tug-of-war.
The three women, who may be linked to a statewide crime crew, first struck the store Sunday afternoon, strolling in, loading goods in large bags and quickly making an exit to a waiting car.
Police believe they were continuing a crime spree that has targeted Lululemon stores in Berkeley, Stanford, Gilroy, and other locations. About $145,000 in merchandise has been stolen. Several suspects were arrested in one of the crimes, but they were quickly released from jail, according to Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.
Tuesday’s heist was interrupted when an observant worker at the nearby Jack’s Urban Eats restaurant recognized the suspects; he had seen them in media reports. Their getaway car was parked near the restaurant, and when they returned to the vehicle, the man was able to recovered about $3,000 in yoga pants, police said. —
