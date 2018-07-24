Yosemite Valley will close due to fire. ‘Get yourself out of here if you can,’ officials say

Yosemite Valley will shut down Wednesday as fire crews try to stop the Ferguson Fire from spreading into the national park, according to fire crews.

A noon closure will be imposed on a portion of Highway 41 from Wawona to the tunnel entry into Yosemite Valley, according to Micheal Reynolds from the National Park Service.

The closure is expected to last until Sunday.

“Get yourself out of here if you can,” Reynolds told a group of evacuees, tourists and park employees inside the Yosemite Valley Auditorium Tuesday morning.

Visitors in Yosemite Valley were being asked to evacuate as fears grew that Highway 41 would become “a very dangerous place,” according to Reynolds. Food supplies were expected to diminish due to the closure on Highway 41.

The blaze has consumed 36,587 acres of wild land and is 25 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire crews have kept a 24-hour watch on the fire, according to Rocky Oplinger, from California Interagency Incident Management. He said the fire is moving aggressively through El Portal. Efforts are underway to preserve Yosemite, with plans to do a burnout operation and keep the fire from moving into Yosemite West.

“This is one of our biggest priorities, to make sure it doesn’t get into Yosemite West,” Oplinger said.

Wilderness areas of Yosemite National Park as well as the Highway 120 corridor were expected to remain open, according to Reynolds.

Mariposa Grove just past the Highway 41 entrance to the park was being closed.





Oplinger said firefighters are faced with limited options as they try to stop the fire. The air quality has been a concern for fire and park officials.

The air inside Yosemite Valley has been at hazardous levels for at least one hour a day in the past few days, Reynolds said.





“The advice from health folks are, it’s OK to not be in it for too long,” Reynolds said about the air quality. About 600 face masks were in stock, with more expected to arrive.