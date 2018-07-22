Ferguson Fire expands to 30,493 acres. Time until full containment still unknown

The Ferguson fire continues to burn on the north side of Highway 140 and the Merced River in Mariposa County, Calif., Saturday, July 21, 2018. The fire was steadily growing Saturday after two more firefighters were injured while battling the flames in blazing summer heat to protect mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada. The Ferguson fire was churning northward within Sierra National Forest, sending up smoke that obscured valley views in the park. Yosemite remained open, but one of its scenic routes, Glacier Point Road, was closed to stage firefighters. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP) Andrew Kuhn AP