Yosemite West under mandatory evacuation order after Ferguson Fire grows 2,500 acres in 24 hours

Yosemite West, a private resort community inside Yosemite National Park, is under a mandatory evacuation order as of Saturday morning as the Ferguson Fire grew more than 2,500 acres in just a 24 hours.

The fire that has been burning for more than a week west of Yosemite National Park has singed 27,129 acres, incident commanders said Saturday morning in their latest update.

The wildfire potentially reaching Yosemite West is worst-case scenario, said incident commander Mike Strawhun on July 17. The community of cabins is on the park’s western edge and east of where the fire started.

Other areas are under evacuation order: Old El Portal, Rancheria Flat government housing, Foresta, Yosemite View Lodge, El Portal Trailer Court, Jerseydale, Mariposa Pines, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, Savage’s Trading Post, Sweetwater Ridge and Incline Road from Clearing House to the Foresta Bridge. Many more areas are under evacuation notice.

More than 200 structures are threatened but there has been no damage from the fire to structures.

An evacuation center is set up at New Life Christian Fellowship, 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

The fire started late July 13 near El Portal in the Merced River canyon. Its footprint grew by about 2,500 acres in the most recent 24 hours tracked and is at 7 percent containment.

Friday, the fire jumped over the river. About 2,000 acres of the fire’s footprint are north of the river.

Incident commanders reported two new injuries Friday; no details about the severity of the injuries were available.

Yosemite National Park remains open but Highway 140 through the Merced River canyon is closed. Highways 41 and 120 remain open.