Trio parachuted off the highest bridge in California, deputies say. Now they’re in jail.

Three men were arrested on Sunday after BASE jumping off the highest bridge in California, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Michael King, 29, Christopher Ludlow, 27, and Christopher Peterson, 30, were among a group of people who leaped from the 730-foot Foresthill Bridge with parachutes, authorities said. The trio were booked into Placer County jail on two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and trespassing on the bridge’s catwalk.
Placer County sheriff’s deputies initially arrived at Foresthill Bridge on Sunday night after receiving a call that a woman was on the bridge’s outside railing and considering jumping. Deputies didn’t find any signs of the woman, but happened to witness a group of people, outfitted with parachutes, leap off the bridge’s catwalk area.
A deputy tracked the jumpers’ descent with his flashlight as state park rangers, who had headed below the bridge to help search for the reportedly suicidal woman, watched from below.
Once the jumpers had landed, a ranger pursued them in his patrol truck. Some jumpers evaded authorities, but rangers detained Ludlow, Peterson and King.
