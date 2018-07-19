Covered California premiums will rise an average of 9%. See the increase in your area

Covered California said it expects to increase its health insurance premiums by an average of 8.7 percent in 2019, double what it would have been if Congress had not dropped the Affordable Care Act individual mandate, officials said Thursday.

“Covered California continues to benefit millions of people in our state by giving them access to high-quality, affordable health coverage,” said Peter Lee, the agency’s executive director. “It is unfortunate when a rate change of nearly 9 percent is generally viewed as good news, when the rate change could — and should — have been much lower.”

Lee said all 11 insurance carriers currently with Covered California will continue to offer plans through Covered California. The healthy mix of consumers in the Covered California pool has helped to keep rates lower than the nation as a whole.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers has said that health insurance rates in the employer marketplace will increase by 2 to 4 percent on average for U.S. workers, Lee said, because of the overall decline in enrollment through the health plans offered on state and federal marketplaces.

Covered California is the Golden State’s health insurance exchange that works to offer affordable, high-quality insurance plans from the same companies offering coverage through employers. The Covered California rate increase proposal must go to state regulators for approval.

The exchange offered a table Thursday of how the increases break down by region:

Pricing Region Total enrollment* Avg. rate change Shop and save Region 1 Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba counties



53,772 9.0% 5.3% Region 2 Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties



51,193 9.1% 3.1% Region 3 Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties



79,158 8.8% 3.5% Region 4 San Francisco County



36,099 9.4% 1.5% Region 5 Contra Costa County



44,114 8.4% 1.7% Region 6 Alameda County



63,554 9.4% 4.4% Region 7 Santa Clara County



58,435 6.3% -12.2% Region 8 San Mateo County



24,283 9.3% 2.7% Region 9 Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties



27,283 16.0% 11.4% Region 10 San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa and Tulare counties



68,817 6.8% 0.5% Region 11 Fresno, Kings and Madera counties



32,674 3.2% 0.4% Region 12 San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties



65,829 8.7% 1.4% Region 13 Mono, Inyo and Imperial counties



13,329 -0.5% -3.5% Region 14 Kern County



17,715 8.3% 6.9% Region 15 Los Angeles County (northeast)



173,381 10.0% -1.1% Region 16 Los Angeles County (southwest)



213,126 8.6% -5.2% Region 17 San Bernardino and Riverside counties



123,025 9.0% 0.7% Region 18 Orange County



133,166 9.0% -2.2% Region 19 San Diego County



116,149 9.0% -3.8% TOTAL 1,395,102 8.7% -0.7%

Source: Covered California

In late 2017 under a tax bill, President Donald Trump, backed by Republicans in Washington, formally ended the individual mandate under Obamacare that requires citizens to have health coverage or pay a federal tax penalty. That requirement expires in 2019.

As a result, health insurers and policy experts are concerned that healthy, young people will drop their health insurance, destabilizing markets and making coverage even more expensive.

That mandate, Lee and others have said, was critical to ensuring that consumers who paid no subsidies could count on a broad pool of people buying insurance along with them. The broader the pool, the more likely it would supply a healthy mix that would keep insurance rates low.

This story is developing, check with sacbee.com for updates.