Did he think it was Ride Naked to Work Day? Nude cyclist joins Highway 101 commute

Commuters on Highway 101 through San Jose, Calif. got an eyeful Wednesday morning when a naked man on a bicycle joined them on the freeway, reported The Mercury News.

Numerous drivers called 911 to report a naked cyclist “all over the freeway” riding in traffic lanes on Highway 101 about 9:30 a.m., reported NBC News. California Highway Patrol officers were unable to find the bicyclist.

An Instagram user named Nick Moezidis posted a video of the nude bicyclist tooling down the highway between vehicles.

“It’s against California law to ride a bike without a helmet,” Moezidis wrote in the caption. “Doesn’t he know that? I love the SF Bay Area always interesting.”

Several drivers also posted to Twitter to say they’d spotted the unorthodox commuter.

“So I was driving to work this morning on highway 101 near San Jose and see a man B--- A-- NAKED riding a bike on the carpool lane, wrote one.

“Can u believe I was late to class because there was a naked man riding a bike in the slow lane on 101,” wrote another.

“One day I would like to have the confidence of Naked Man on 101,” wrote an admirer.

So I was driving to work this morning on highway 101 near San Jose and see a man BUTT ASS NAKED riding a bike on the carpool lane — Mario Alvarez (@Mariiio831) July 19, 2018 One day I would like to have the confidence of Naked Man on 101 — Ciana (@cimoreno18) July 19, 2018 can u believe I was late to class because there was a naked man riding a bike in the slow lane on 101 — rene (@renatsukino) July 18, 2018 I was on my way to work, turned around to get something, and on my way back home I noticed there was a naked man riding a bicycle in the middle lane on 101.



Traffic was pretty screwed, I'll probably wait a little bit before I head back. — Ben Lesh (@BenLesh) July 18, 2018

“There were no collisions, no crashes, nobody was hurt,” CHP spokesman Ross Lee told The Mercury News. “More than anything, I think people’s sensibilities were offended or they thought it was funny.”

He urged the nude bicyclist, whoever he is, not to make it a habit, however. “If it became a recurring thing, now we’re going to have to take some definite enforcement action,” Lee said, according to The Mercury News.