Ferguson Fire now past 17,000 acres

Wildfire commanders said Wednesday morning that the Ferguson Fire west of Yosemite National Park is now at 17,319 acres with 5 percent containment.

“The fire was fairly quiet overnight, with activity picking up in the area around Sweetwater Creek shortly before dawn,” managers said in an incident update. “The fire is now established in the bottom of Sweetwater Creek.

“Crews worked overnight on securing line around Cedar Lodge and Indian Flat. The power line has been completed, and power has been restored to the area. Work also continued on containment lines protecting the communities of Jerseydale/Mariposa Pines and Yosemite West.”

According to the Sierra National Forest morning report, hot and dry conditions will continue to plague firefighters, and the threat of thunderstorms moving into the area Wednesday afternoon presents the danger of erratic winds.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last Bureau of Land Management campground, Jerseydale/Mariposa Pines, Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground, Savage’s Trading Post and Sweetwater Ridge.