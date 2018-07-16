Angela Holguin Webb was arrested Friday in Tulare on suspicion of sexual contact with a former student.
Volleyball coach accused of sex with teen — and affair went on for years, Calif. police say

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

July 16, 2018 12:29 PM

A Central Valley high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a former student, Tulare police say.

Police said they were tipped off June 20 about the relationship and arrested Tulare Union High volleyball coach Angela Holguin Webb, 50, on Friday after an investigation.

The alleged relationship lasted about three and a half years when the victim was a student at Tulare Western High, police said. The name, gender and age of the former student is not being made public “due to the sensitive nature of the investigation,” police said.

The victim confirmed the allegations of sexual acts when contacted by investigators, police said.

A judge issued an arrest warrant and police went to Webb’s home and took her into custody. She was interviewed at the police department and later booked into the Tulare County Women’s Facility.

Tulare Joint Union High School District said Webb was placed on administrative leave. She was physical education teacher at Tulare Union High, and had been physical education teacher and volleyball coach at Tulare Western. She has been employed by the district since 1992.

Tulare is about 45 miles south of Fresno.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 559-684-4265.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

