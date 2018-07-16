Ferguson Fire burns 9,266 acres, steep terrain and smoke pose challenges for firefighters

The Ferguson Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park in the Merced River Canyon has grown to more than 9,000 acres, wildfire managers reported Monday morning.





The fire size leaped to 9,266 acres, up from Sunday’s estimate of around 4,000 acres. Managers from the Sierra National Forest say the steep terrain and heavy smoke have made it difficult to map the fire. The estimated containment remained at 2 percent.

A new evacuation advisory was issued Monday morning for the areas of Ponderosa Basin, Lushmeadows, Triangle Road from Jerseydale Road to Highway 49 south and all side roads, Darrah Road from Triangle to Sherrod Road, and the east side of Highway 49 south from Darrah Road to Harris Cuttoff Road — which includes Boyer Road, Woodland Area, Wass Road and Tip Top Road, according to the InciWeb website.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Clearing House, Mariposa Pines, Cedar Lodge, Savage Trading Post, and the Jerseydale area according to Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts-Noble. She said 332 firefighters are assigned to the blaze.

“We have a lot of resources coming onto scene, and the steep terrain, access to the fire and the smoke conditions are all challenges that we’re facing at this time,” Fouts-Noble said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire on Saturday claimed the life of firefighter Braden Varney, who was killed when the bulldozer he was driving rolled over. A GoFundMe account established to help his family had already raised nearly $29,000 (of a $30,000 goal) in one day, with 211 pledges.