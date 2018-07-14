County Fire contained after burning 91,000 acres; Klamathon Fire crews make progress

The County Fire, which had burned nearly 91,000 acres in Yolo and Napa counties east of Lake Berryessa, is now fully contained, according to Cal Fire.

The state fire agency reported Saturday night that the fire, which began June 30 near the unincorporated town of Guinda, has reached 100 percent containment after scorching 90,288 acres and destroying 20 structures.

What became the state’s largest wildfire this year was caused by an electric livestock fence that was improperly installed, Cal Fire said last week. Steep terrain made containment a difficult process, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynnette Round.

At its high point, almost 3,000 firefighters from multiple agencies were fighting the blaze, with assistance via mutual aid equipment from across the state and air tankers based at McClellan Airport. One firefighter suffered minor burns while fighting the blaze, but has been released from the hospital, Round said.

About 50 firefighters continue to work as part of suppression crews to keep the fire from spreading.

Near the Oregon border, firefighters are continuing to make progress on the Klamathon Fire, which is now 95 person contained. It has burned more than 38,000 acres since it began July 5 near the community of Hornbrook in Siskiyou County.

Cal Fire reported Saturday that about 1,300 personnel from both states are fighting the fire, which killed a 72-year-old resident of Hornbrook and has injured three firefighters. Cal Fire spokesman Brad Bihun said that crew expect the fire to stay in its perimeter as suppression crews move in to douse hot spots. Bihun also said that efforts were mostly focused across state lines, in Oregon.

The grass fire, which remains under investigation, destroyed 82 structures and had temporarily closed Interstate 5 for several miles from Yreka to Ashland, Ore.