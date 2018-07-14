Mariposa firefighter dies battling Ferguson Fire near Yosemite

A firefighter died Saturday morning while battling the Ferguson Fire west of Yosemite National Park, Cal Fire said.

Heavy equipment operator Braden Varney, 36, from the Madera Mariposa Merced unit was killed fighting the fire in steep terrain near El Portal in Mariposa County.

Varney, of Mariposa, leaves behind a wife and two small children, according to statewide Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean.

The Ferguson Fire began Friday night and has prompted mandatory evacuations and a closure of Highway 140 near El Portal. It was 5 percent contained by midday Saturday.

McLean released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming Varney’s death: “Please join us in keeping Braden and his loved ones in your prayers and all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions.”

Cal Fire said more information would be made available as it learns details of the incident.

Cal Fire’s last death came in December 2017, when another firefighter, Cory Iverson, was killed on duty. He was battling the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Earlier in 2017, a Cal Fire contractor and two inmates assigned to firefighting crews were also killed in three separate incidents.





