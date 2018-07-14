Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith returns to New Mexico

FILE - In this June 9, 2018, file photo, jockey Mike Smith celebrates riding Justify to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes and capture horse racing’s Triple Crown at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Smith, born in Roswell, N.M., and forged his love of horse racing while growing up in the farming community of Dexter, recently returned to his home state to celebrate his historic Triple Crown victory. New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez proclaimed July 8th as “Mike E. Smith Day,” as the jockey spent the day signing autographs and raising money for the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Julio Cortez AP