The Latest: Police: California man held in chain saw attack

This undated booking photo provided by the Whittier, Calif., Police Department shows Alejandro Alvarez. Authorities on Thursday, July 12, 2018, arrested Alvarez, a man they say attacked his wife with a chain saw in front of their three children at their Whittier home a day earlier. Alvarez allegedly fled their home after the attack, stole an SUV and was arrested in Chula Vista, Calif., just a few miles from the Mexican border. His wife is expected to recover. (Whittier Police Department via AP) AP