Fire that shut down I-580 at Altamont Pass now contained

The Grant Fire, which broke out Sunday evening on the Altamont Pass and shut down Interstate 580, grew to 640 acres overnight and was 100 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to an update by Cal Fire shared on Twitter.

The blaze shut down I-580 in both directions at Grant Line Road in Alameda County. Traffic gridlock and smoke and flames on both sides of the highway prompted some travelers to try to turn around and drive away from the fire along the shoulder, according to a video shared on Twitter.

Thick, rolling plumes of black smoke edged the interstate, according to a video released by the Alameda County Fire Department at 8 p.m. Sunday.

One eastbound driver did more than just wait for traffic to start moving: Rigo Lobo of United Transportation got out of his vehicle and lent a hand by wetting down charred vegetation on the side of I-580, according to a video posted by Alameda County Fire.

I-580 traffic reopened in both directions at approximately midnight on Monday.