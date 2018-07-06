New California water plan aimed at boosting fish habitat

FILE - In this July 25, 2005 file photo a net used to catch samples of delta fish is pulled aboard the state research boat, the Scrutiny, on the San Joaquin River near Stockton, Calif. The state Water Resources Control Board announced Friday, July 6, 2018, a new proposal to increase flows through the San Joaquin River to stave off an ecological crisis including the decline of native salmon. Critics of the draft plan say it will hurt farmers and restrict the drinking water supply in the San Joaquin Valley. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo