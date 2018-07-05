A child was abandoned at a California rail station. He can't tell police who he is

A young boy found alone at Union Station in Los Angeles on Wednesday night is apparently unable talk to police — and officials are reaching out to the public for help.

Police found the boy about 7 p.m. when a commuter flagged them down, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. In a tweet, the police department said the boy is about 5 to 7 years old and is deaf and autistic.

"We have been unable to communicate with him," the department said.

Please Retweet — We need your help to locate the family of this child found today at Union Station. It’s believed he is 5-7 years old, deaf and autistic and we have been unable to communicate with him. Any info please contact LAPD Transit Services Division at (213) 922-1410 pic.twitter.com/pgCPKd8KY1 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 5, 2018

Police brought in a sign language interpreter to talk to the boy, but he didn't respond, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Employees of Cafe Crepe, a restaurant in the station, told NBC 4 that they saw a woman leave the boy around 6 p.m. and that they tried to get the woman's attention, but she ignored them.

Surveillance footage shows a black woman in her 20s leaving the boy at the station, ABC 7 reported.

"He was still smiling," Adrienne Garrett, a Cafe Crepe employee who tried to talk to the boy, told NBC 4. She added that the boy was running around.

"Maybe if she (the woman) is around, she'll at least see and recognize that, 'Hey, I messed up' and come back," Garrett told the TV station, adding that, if that doesn't happen, she hopes the boy goes to a good home.

Police described the boy as weighing 60 pounds, standing 3 feet 5 inches tall, with long, braided black hair and brown eyes, according to ABC 7. He is wearing a blue down jacket, a white tank top, beige pants and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone who has any information about the boy should call the police department's Transit Services Division at 213-922-1410.