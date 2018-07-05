California beats Trump in sanctuary state battle's first round

A federal judge on Wednesday denied the Trump administration's request to immediately halt California's sanctuary state law.
U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez issued the ruling nearly two weeks after lawyers for the federal government and the state faced off in court during a day-long hearing. The Trump administration asked the judge for an injunction against Senate Bill 54, which limits the ability of state and local law enforcement to help federal agents enforce immigration law, and two other state laws as the federal government's lawsuit against the state makes its way through the court system.
"Plaintiff’s argument that SB 54 makes immigration enforcement far more burdensome begs the question: more burdensome than what?" Mendez wrote in his July 4 ruling. "The laws make enforcement more burdensome than it would be if state and local law enforcement provided immigration officers with their assistance. But refusing to help is not the same as impeding."
Mendez denied the request to halt Senate Bill 54 and Assembly Bill 103, which allows the California attorney general to inspect detention facilities in the state. He approved the Trump administration's request to temporarily prevent the state from requiring private employers to deny federal immigration authorities access to nonpublic areas of a work site or employee records without a warrant under Assembly Bill 450.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveled to California and announced the federal lawsuit against the state's immigration policies in March. The laws were enacted to protect immigrant workers and prevent the Trump administration from seeking the state's help to ramp up deportations.
The injunction ruling serves as the first legal test of California's sanctuary state law and an early indicator of the Trump administration's odds of winning the lawsuit.
