A burglar in a top hat stole cash and cookies from ice cream shop, California cops say

Security camera footage shows a sharp-dressed man strolling through a Eureka, California, ice cream shop early Sunday morning.
The man, wearing a top hat and fancy leather jacket, nonchalantly checks something on a wall before ambling back out of view at Living the Dream Ice Cream around 4:30 a.m., the video shows.
According to an Instagram post by the shop, the man got away with a cash drawer and cookies. “Dare I say we got the best dressed criminal?” read the caption.
Eureka police, responding to an alarm and a call from the shop’s owner, who had seen the incident unfold via remote surveillance video, couldn’t find the burglar, officers wrote on Facebook.
It wasn’t a mystery for long. At 3:10 a.m. Monday, a Eureka officer on patrol spotted a man in a top hat and distinctive leather jacket, police wrote.
The officer arrested Christian Brandford, 59, on suspicion of burglary and violating probation, according to police.
“That’s a criminal for you. Stupid is as stupid does,” commented one person on the Facebook post.
