Parking officer, suspect killed at Cal Poly Pomona campus

Police report that a parking officer at Cal Poly Pomona has been killed and the suspect was fatally shot by police on Friday.
Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted that a police parking officer was killed at the campus. He says a police officer fatally shot the suspect.
Police do not believe there are additional suspects, but officers began conducting a search as a precaution, Olivieri said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives were headed to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Cal Poly Pomona called it an "active, on-going investigation," but that police do not believe there is a threat to the campus.
Pomona is about 20 miles east of Los Angeles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments