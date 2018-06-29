Hundreds of SLO High students walk out to protest gun violence

Parking officer, suspect killed at Cal Poly Pomona campus

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

June 29, 2018 06:55 PM

Police report that a parking officer at Cal Poly Pomona has been killed and the suspect was fatally shot by police on Friday.

Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted that a police parking officer was killed at the campus. He says a police officer fatally shot the suspect.

Police do not believe there are additional suspects, but officers began conducting a search as a precaution, Olivieri said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives were headed to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Cal Poly Pomona called it an "active, on-going investigation," but that police do not believe there is a threat to the campus.

Pomona is about 20 miles east of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

