Toys 'R' Us shoppers clear the racks at the Arden Way store in Sacramento during a liquidation sale before closing their doors permanently, June 28, 2018. Many mourn the loss of a chain that, for some, carries the nostalgic weight of childhood.
California

‘A part of my childhood is over.’ Take one last look as Toys ’R‘ Us closes doors

By Daniel Wilson

dwilson@sacbee.com

June 28, 2018 07:02 PM

Today marked a very sad occasion for toy lovers all over the country as Toys ’R‘ Us officially closed its doors.

Most of the toy retailer's U.S. locations, including Arden Fair Mall, Elk Grove's Bond road store – which is set to become a Scandinavian Designs furniture location – and other local sites, ended the day by selling off the remaining inventory, shelves and pretty much everything that wasn't bolted down.

The company announced back in March that it would close all 800 of its U.S. stores, including 10 in Sacramento.

Twitter users all over the nation shared their sadness for the loss of the the place where kids once declared they didn't want to grow up.

Even Toys R Us itself tweeted a farewell.

