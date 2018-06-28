Sweeping California consumer privacy bill approved by Jerry Brown

Gov. Jerry Brown approved a sweeping consumer privacy bill Thursday afternoon, following a week of tense, behind-the-scenes negotiations and a deal between tech companies and privacy rights advocates.
The bill is a watered-down version of a more expansive initiative proposed by Alastair Mactaggart, a San Francisco real estate developer who spent more than $3 million on his campaign to qualify the measure for the ballot. California lawmakers unanimously passed the measure earlier Thursday, and after Brown's signature, the initiative was removed from the ballot.
Under Assembly Bill 375, Californians can hold companies accountable for potential abuse of their data. Members of the public could ask a business to delete information they have on them. Upon request, businesses that sell consumers' information would have to disclose the categories of information they collect.
The bill also allows individual consumers to sue companies for up to $750 if there is an unauthorized breach of their nonencrypted personal information, despite being written with broader language to give tech companies more legal cover.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber, criticized the bill, saying he feared it would empower lawyers to file frivolous lawsuits against major companies. He also bashed the process through which it was crafted.
"Here are just a handful of people negotiating something that the majority of legislators will know nothing about," Nielsen said, noting they only had three days to read it. "We are accepting the behind-closed-doors negotiations of various interests."
Despite his concerns, Nielsen voted for the bill, along with 36 senators and 69 assembly members. Brown's signature triggered Mactaggart's move to pull his initiative from the ballot — hours before the secretary of state's initiative deadline. The California Consumer Privacy Act is set to go into effect starting in 2020.
Comments