Looking back: Video of bears in Yosemite in 1998

Twenty years ago, this was filmed in Yosemite National Park. campground. According to the National Park Service, 1998 was the year with the highest number of documented human-bear incidents in Yosemite's history (1,600).
By
'Are you dead, sir?' Doctor mocks patient

California

'Are you dead, sir?' Doctor mocks patient

Dr. Beth Keegstra mocks 20-year-old Samuel Bardwell, who suffered from an anxiety attack after collapsing at a summer basketball class. The incident led to Keegstra's suspension from El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos, Calif.