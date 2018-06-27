Shirtless man snarls LA traffic for hours, backflips off sign and urges people not to pollute

Traffic is notoriously bad in Los Angeles — but at least there was an interesting reason for it Wednesday morning.

A shirtless, rapping, vaping reason.

The southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles had to be shut down for about two hours during Wednesday's commute because of a shirtless man standing on a freeway sign, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The man hung three banners, reading: "Fight pollution not each other," "Give a hoot, don't pollute," and a third, in a graffiti-type font, that said "Dephree," according to FOX 11.

The man, who yelled alternately about God, love and himself, also vaped and did some freestyle rapping, witnesses told the Los Angeles Times.

This man in jockey shorts put up signs about pollution on the 110 freeway in downtown LA and won’t come down. He’s just dancing and doing strongman poses. #DTLA pic.twitter.com/L2NRbnAuZA — Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) June 27, 2018

“I’m looking sexy, and I’m a dope rapper.”—Dephree pic.twitter.com/hvPdKevohU — Benjamin Oreskes (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

When California Highway Patrol officers climbed the sign to take him into custody, the man struck poses for the commuters below, according to FOX 11.

The rush-hour performance came to an end when the man backflipped off the sign and onto an inflatable cushion firefighters placed on the freeway, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Whatever it is, I'm with him," Jeiron Session, a bystander, told the newspaper.

The man attracted some attention on social media, from people who either were stuck in the traffic jam or who watched the video.

"It was one of those quintessential wacky LA moments that makes you think 'I love LA," one Twitter user wrote.

"As if LA traffic isn't bad enough," wrote one user of the freeway man.

"Shirtless LA Freeway Man was my hero until I saw he was vaping," another user wrote.

"5.9 on the backflip buddy, you didn't stick the landing," one user wrote.

So this interrupted my morning commute: Man climbs 110 Freeway sign in DTLA. And while it was a pain in the ass, it was one of those quintessential wacky LA moments that makes you think "I love LA." https://t.co/IxR68Jg0q7 via @abc7 pic.twitter.com/TEkNAQDvQx — Alan Loomis (@AlanLoomis) June 27, 2018

Ya heard about that lunatic that was on the 110 South freeway sign? The freeway was stopped all the back to the 5 freeway. As if LA traffic isn’t bad enough. — 89P13 (@xSageof6Paths) June 27, 2018

Shirtless LA Freeway Man was my hero until I saw he was vaping — katie rose (@KatieRose84) June 27, 2018

“Give a hoot don’t pollute”

This message today brought to you by crazy shirtless man on 110 freeway in LA

5.9 on the backflip buddy - you didn’t stick the landing — Shanna Dugan (@ShannaDugan) June 27, 2018