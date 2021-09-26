Florida deputy shot by man barricaded in home

A Florida deputy responding to a domestic violence call was shot by a man who barricaded himself in a room Friday, according to authorities.

Hillsborough County deputies were called after an elderly woman reported her son was beating her. When they arrived at the Brandon home, James Allen Jackson, 48, refused to leave a room. Deputy Adriel Gonzalez asked him to come out and talk, and Jackson shot a bullet through the closed door.

“He got me,” Gonzalez said on bodycam video that was released by the sheriff's office.

An hours-long standoff began and a SWAT team was called in. Members eventually entered the home. Jackson was armed and combative and Deputy Sankar Montoute shot him twice, according to the sheriff's office.

Gonzalez was treated and released from a hospital. Jackson was charged with two counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and domestic violence.