Georgia probation officer pleads guilty to faking records

A probation officer for the federal court system in Georgia has pleaded guilty to creating false records while on the job.

Court records show Enoch Eller Jr. of Augusta pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to making false statements. Prosecutors say 47-year-old Eller, a probation officer for the federal court in the Southern District of Georgia, falsely documented drug testing and other personal contacts with criminal defendants awaiting trial that he never performed.

“The effectiveness of court-ordered services depends on rock-solid integrity from all employees,” acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said in a news release.

Prosecutors said instances of Eller faking records of job duties he hadn't carried out took place over the course of more than a year from March 2020 until last June.

Eller still awaits sentencing. The charge he pleaded guilty to Tuesday carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.