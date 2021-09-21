1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at St. Louis shooting vigil

One person was killed and three others were hurt at an evening vigil for another shooting victim, St. Louis police said, as city officials struggle to rein in violence that has plagued downtown neighborhoods.

The shooting happened Monday night at an intersection in the Downtown West neighborhood during a vigil for 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas, who was shot and killed nearby early Monday morning, police said.

Police believe someone in a dark sport utility vehicle drove by the vigil and shot into the crowd, leaving two women and two men with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene, and the other three were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom issued a statement on the Monday night shooting, saying officials are dedicated to providing the resources necessary to make the city and downtown safer.

“One homicide is one too many, and any efforts must take into account the needs of these communities and address root causes of crime — poverty, housing instability and more — across St. Louis," Isom said.

St. Louis police planned to hold a news conference later Tuesday to address recent gun violence.