Biden to address UN as he seeks to re-engage on global stage

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to deliver his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 21, part of his effort to re-engage with the international community.

The gathering is set to be in person, unlike last year’s, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is planning a day trip for the speech, the White House said, curtailing what’s usually a multiday visit that includes in-person meetings with world leaders and, sometimes, additional public appearances.

Biden has sought to reverse former President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, in which he pulled away from multilateral groups and withdrew from the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and U.N. Human Rights Council. The U.S. has rejoined both bodies since Biden took office.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday that Biden plans to announce his next steps to bolster global vaccine supply ahead of the General Assembly. Biden is also considering hosting a multilateral meeting on vaccine supply.