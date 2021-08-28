Man who exchanged gunfire with Hutchinson police sentenced

A Hutchinson man who exchanged gunfire with police after a long standoff has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

Brendan Jones was sentenced Thursday after agreeing to plead guilty to eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven other charges. He was sentenced to 54.4 years in prison, The Hutchinson News reported.

The standoff at a Hutchinson home occurred on June 20, 2019, as officers were investigating Jones as a suspect in an earlier shooting that injured another man.

After a more than five-hour standoff, Jones said he would surrender but began shooting at officers when he came out of the house. When officers returned fire, Jones went back inside and continued firing at police, prosecutors said.

Jones was hit eight times, including some graze wounds. No officers were injured.

Besides attempted first-degree murder, Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for the initial shooting, four counts of felony possession of a firearm, and two counts of interference with law enforcement.