Mayors of Birmingham, Mobile win re-election

The mayors of two of Alabama's largest cities have won re-election by wide margins.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin outdistanced seven other candidates in balloting Tuesday to win a second four-year term with about 64% of the vote. The challengers included his predecessor as mayor, William Bell, and a Jefferson County commissioner, Lashunda Scales, who finished second.

“You told us to invest in your neighborhoods and we did,” Woodfin told supporters after the votes were counted. “You told us to pave your streets and we did. ...You told us to invest in the youngest generation and we did.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson won a third term by carrying 62% of the vote against two challengers who included a City Council member, Fred Richardson. Stimpson said he would concentrate on projects including the relocation of the city's passenger airport to a site near downtown over the next four years.