Deaths of woman, daughter near Columbia considered homicides

The Boone County Sheriff's department said a 43-year-old woman and her young daughter were found dead just south of Columbia.

The department said deputies found the bodies of Allison Abitz and 11-year-old Jozee Abitz late Sunday. Deputies went to the home after a concerned relative notified the department.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, the sheriff's department said.

No suspects have been arrested.

The department did not release any further information.