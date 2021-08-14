Georgia police chief accused of excessive force retires

A Georgia police chief has retired as he faces prosecution for using excessive force.

Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence told WMAZ-TV the pending case had nothing to do with his decision to retire after nearly 35 years leading the middle Georgia city’s police department.

“I have traveled the highways and byways and alleyways of Eatonton and the community, and took care of everybody to the best of my ability and was proud to do so,” said Lawrence, who retired a week ago.

Lawrence went on paid leave in December after he was arrested on battery charges. Authorities said he used excessive force on a handcuffed woman being processed for a drunken-driving arrest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took the case and turned its findings over to the Putnam County solicitor, which prosecutes misdemeanors.

Lawrence said it was time for him to retire. He said any charges will be handled by his attorney.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

City officials have named an acting police chief. Eatonton Mayor Reid said a search for a new chief will be ordered by the city council.