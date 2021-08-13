Guilty plea in Mississippi health care fraud case

A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty in a federal health care fraud case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of health care fraud involving Medicare and other health benefit programs, said the news release distributed Thursday. Prosecutors said Harden submitted fraudulent bills for medical equipment on behalf of her business, which operated as Duracare Home Medical Equipment in the Hattiesburg area.

That resulted in payments to Harden for equipment that was never prescribed to patients and equipment that was never delivered. Sentencing was set for Nov. 23. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.