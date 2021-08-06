Family of woman killed by former Oxford officer sues city

The family of a Mississippi woman who was shot and killed by an Oxford police officer as she slept in her home sued the city in federal court over her slaying.

News outlets reported that relatives of Dominique Clayton, 32, filed the wrongful death case Thursday against the city of Oxford, Police Chief Jeff McCutchen and Matthew Kinne, who was on patrol when the woman was killed in 2019. He is imprisoned after pleading guilty to a murder charge last month in the killing.

The suit, which seeks an unspecified amount of money, contends Kinne, 40, was working in his official capacity as an officer when he pulled up to Clayton's home in a police car to conduct a welfare check and shot her in the head as she slept. Clayton's 8-year-old son found her body, and Kinne was arrested the day after the body was found.

Kinne was fired within days. Clayton's relatives say the two had been having a sexual relationship, but Kinne was married and had a child.

The lawsuit contends the city and police department are liable because they hired Kinne despite a past that included being a person of interest in the death of a woman who was later ruled to have died by suicide.

Clayton's family previously asked the city for $5 million in damages because of the shooting, but the city didn't pay.