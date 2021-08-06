2 police officers, 1 suspect injured during altercation

Two police officers and a suspect were injured during an altercation late Thursday night in Webb City, Missouri, authorities said.

Police responding to a report of trespassing and illegal dumping at 9:15 p.m. found several people in a truck with a trailer that had driven around a chain posted on the property, the Joplin Globe reported.

Two officers were assaulted when they approached the suspects, Police Chief Donald E. Melton said in a release. One suspect got the officer's stun gun and zapped the officer before trying to get the officer's weapon, the chief said.

An officer shot the suspect once with his weapon, the chief said. The suspect was given medical attention at the scene before being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The suspect's name and condition have not been released.

One police officer was taken to the hospital. Another officer was treated at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been asked to help with the investigation.