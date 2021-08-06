Kansas court rejects woman’s appeal in ex-boyfriend’s murder

The state Supreme Court on Friday upheld the convictions of a northeast Kansas woman serving a “Hard 50” prison sentence for shooting the father of her child six times and setting his body on fire in his mother's home.

The court unanimously rejected arguments from Tria Evans' attorney that a Douglas County judge shouldn't have allowed testimony that 34-year-old victim Joel Wales told others he feared Evans would kill him. Secondhand testimony generally is barred in trials, but Justice Eric Rosen noted in the court's opinion that state law makes an exception when a witness is not available.

Evans, now 42, was convicted of first-degree murder and arson and over Wales' death in November 2017. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.

She gave birth to her and Wales' daughter in 2014. But the relationship was tumultuous, and Wales wanted to end it. He was killed while house-sitting at his mother's home outside Lawrence.

The Supreme Court concluded that Wales' statements to others helped show Evans had an “obsessive” relationship with him and planned his death. Rosen wrote in the court's opinion that Wales' statements were “made under conditions tending to show they were reliable.”