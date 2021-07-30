Ex-Kansas jail employee, mother arrested on theft charges

A former north-central Kansas jail employee and her mother have been arrested, accused by Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials of theft of public money.

Agents arrested Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia, in Minneapolis, Kansas, on Wednesday morning on suspicion of theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct and several other counts, the KBI said in a news release.

Also arrested was Lindberg’s mother, 62-year-old Joyce Jasper of Concordia, on suspicion of theft.

It was unclear early Friday whether the women yet had an attorney representing them.

Lindberg was the Cloud County Jail administrator in June 2019, when the KBI began its investigation.

The KBI did not give other details about the alleged theft, including how much was reportedly stolen, but said more arrests in the case are expected.