National Politics

Kentucky cities to receive $157 million in federal funds

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

More than 360 Kentucky cities will receive $157 million in American Rescue Plan funding as soon as next week, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth," Beshear said Thursday.

The funds, which were allocated based on population size, can be used to offset COVID-19 expenses, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics or loss of revenue.

Local governments will receive half of their total now, with the second half coming next year.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

The Latest: Pakistan is latest nation to pass 1M virus cases

July 23, 2021 12:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service