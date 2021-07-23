National Politics

Applications open for Kentucky vocational school upgrades

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Applications for $75 million in grants for Kentucky vocational school upgrades are now open, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

Eligible schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations through Aug. 13.

“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Beshear said Thursday.

The application was sent to individual districts that qualify for the funds. Applications and supporting documentation should be emailed to Chelsey.Couch@ky.gov before the deadline, and mailed to 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Funding will be awarded by the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission on Sept. 1.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

The Latest: Pakistan is latest nation to pass 1M virus cases

July 23, 2021 12:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service