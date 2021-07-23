Alabama town fires police chief amid misconduct claims

An Alabama city fired its police chief and another ranking officer over what the mayor described as allegations of inappropriate, unprofessional behavior.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship told a news conference Wednesday that an investigation preceded the removal of Chief Marlos Walker and Capt. Tim Hicks.

Without providing details on what had occurred, Blankenship said the violations involved more of a policy issue and a legal or criminal matter.

Blankenship said he and the city clerk had questioned several current and former city workers, and the findings resulted in a City Council vote to remove Walker on Tuesday night. Hicks was then removed because of “policy and procedural violations,” the mayor said.

Neither Walker nor Hicks has commented publicly. A retired state trooper, Charles Ward, was appointed interim police chief.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ozark is a city of about 15,000 located in southeast Alabama.