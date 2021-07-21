National Politics

Missouri city pays $195k to settle open-records lawsuit

The Associated Press

PARKVILLE, Mo.

The city of Parkville, Missouri has agreed to pay $195,000 to a man who had alleged dozens of open-records law violations, the Kansas City suburb announced Wednesday.

The settlement ends a years-long fight with Jason Maki over city officials' emails and other records.

Maki sent in dozens of records requests to Parkville under Missouri's Sunshine Law beginning in 2018.

According to the lawsuit he filed, he wanted records relating to Parkville commercial developments near his Kansas City home, as well as copies of city officials' emails.

Maki said Parkville charged him thousands of dollars in unlawful fees for research time to collect the records. He also claimed the city unlawfully closed some records and wrongly delayed getting the documents to him.

Parkville agreed to pay him $195,000 to settle the suit but didn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing.

