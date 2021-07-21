National Politics

Kansas City police say man killed in overnight shooting

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo

A man has died in an overnight shooting in a southeastern Kansas City neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Ruskin Way Park, police said in a news release. Officers who were working another call in the area heard gunfire and responded, finding a man later identified as 34-year-old Duan Jones with a gunshot wound, police said.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they did not immediately have any suspects in the case.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Georgia House speaker proposes 1K bonus for police, deputies

July 21, 2021 8:45 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service