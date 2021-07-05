Police dog set for surgery after chase, crash

A South Carolina police dog is set for surgery after being injured in a crash that occurred during a weekend chase which authorities said also hurt his handler.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said state troopers briefly chased a fleeing vehicle on Interstate 85 on Sunday morning. County deputies then spotted the vehicle, and a patrol car struck a utility pole and overturned at an intersection in Gaffney.

Deputy Sardarius Henderson, who suffered minor injuries, was treated and released from a hospital, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Mueller. His police dog Loki also was injured.

The animal was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, and its injuries were serious enough to require an operation that was scheduled for Monday.